Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $20,647,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $89,204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,951,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 41.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,918,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,189,000 after purchasing an additional 862,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

DOX opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/alphasimplex-group-llc-invests-1-69-million-in-amdocs-limited-nasdaqdox-stock.html.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.