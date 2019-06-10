Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $20,647,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $89,204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,951,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 41.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,918,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,189,000 after purchasing an additional 862,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.
See Also: Tariff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.