AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,900 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,407.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stephens cut Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

