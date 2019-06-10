AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $104,491,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,428 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,731,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 495.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $760.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $797.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.82.

Shares of CMG opened at $709.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $727.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total transaction of $3,305,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,358,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,702 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

