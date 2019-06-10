Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. 13,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,790. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $987.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.85 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,182,800. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,272,000 after acquiring an additional 833,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

