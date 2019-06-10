Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 233,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,619,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 72,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $138.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,098,106. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/aldebaran-financial-inc-lowers-stake-in-walt-disney-co-nysedis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.