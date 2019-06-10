Ajo LP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 275,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,701 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.01.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/ajo-lp-has-2-35-million-holdings-in-freeport-mcmoran-inc-nysefcx.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.