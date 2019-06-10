Ajo LP Buys Shares of 96,960 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ajo LP bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.15. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $552,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,073.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $367,994.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

