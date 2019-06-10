Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,452.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $72.56 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/advisor-group-inc-acquires-627-shares-of-expeditors-international-of-washington-nasdaqexpd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.