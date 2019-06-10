Actinium Tops 1-Day Volume of $510.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $212,533.00 and approximately $510.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 11,147,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

