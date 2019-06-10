ACK Asset Management LLC Takes $12.20 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. Coherent comprises about 3.4% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,464,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 74.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 614,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 262,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $119.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.01). Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $372.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

