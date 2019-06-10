Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 312.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,636.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 106,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 76,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,000,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 106,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,746.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,576 shares of company stock worth $6,671,082. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.00. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

