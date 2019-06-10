$966.76 Million in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $966.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $941.10 million. Hasbro posted sales of $904.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

HAS opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $109.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115,671 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

