92,527 Shares in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR makes up 2.7% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.50.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

