$582.95 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to report $582.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $586.40 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $557.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 522.94% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

RH stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.21. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,273. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

