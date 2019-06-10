518,940 Shares in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 518,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Xperi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Xperi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

