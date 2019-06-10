5,000 Shares in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,048,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,799 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3,769.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,576,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,409,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 955,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $172.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

