$5.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the highest is $5.47. Humana posted earnings of $3.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $18.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.45 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Humana to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

NYSE HUM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.67. 651,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,910. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

