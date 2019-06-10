46,748 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,890,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,438 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 160.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $238.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/46748-shares-in-pfizer-inc-nysepfe-acquired-by-truehand-inc.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.