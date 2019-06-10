$4.72 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the highest is $5.08. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $20.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.15 to $21.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.20 to $26.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.13.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,393. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $358.63. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

