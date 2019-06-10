3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Quilter Investors LTD acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in 3M by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 25,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $166.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

