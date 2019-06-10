282,219 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 282,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.77.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

