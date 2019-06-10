$246.45 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report sales of $246.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.20 million. Archrock reported sales of $226.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $993.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Archrock stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archrock has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 110.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 42.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

