21,469 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 827.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,754. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $221.50 and a 52 week high of $324.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.28, for a total value of $1,106,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total transaction of $20,689,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,195,754.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,972 shares of company stock valued at $29,910,482 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.36.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

