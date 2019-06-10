$21.75 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to post sales of $21.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.49 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $18.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $81.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.83 billion to $82.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $96.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.86 billion to $98.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, CICC Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $314,813,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $348,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $199,040,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1,472.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,702,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,802 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,194 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -893.33 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

