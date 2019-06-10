1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 1st quarter worth $1,497,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

BMV QTEC traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $82.81. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a one year low of $1,107.50 and a one year high of $1,530.00.

