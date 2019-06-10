1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) by 57.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL were worth $53,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

BMV IFV opened at $19.43 on Monday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

