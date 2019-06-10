15,880 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,074 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV opened at $40.34 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/15880-shares-in-eaton-vance-corp-nyseev-acquired-by-dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd.html.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.