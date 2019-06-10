$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anixter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.59. Anixter International also reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Anixter International news, Director F Philip Handy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $184,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,609,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,626,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,621,000 after purchasing an additional 140,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,570,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,805,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXE opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

