-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.64). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.00% and a negative net margin of 6,729.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,947,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300,816 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 111,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BLCM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

