-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.34). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 1,003,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,241. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.66 and a quick ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $790.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.73.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

