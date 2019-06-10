$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. PTC reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,764. PTC has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $74,548.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,368.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,488. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

