-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NCS Multistage reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 101.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCSM shares. ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on NCS Multistage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

In related news, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $364,800 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,734. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.16.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

