-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogenics’ earnings. Histogenics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Histogenics.

HSGX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.46. Histogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Histogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Histogenics by 505.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 495,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Histogenics during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

