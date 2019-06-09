Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 97,110 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,110 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,755,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after buying an additional 175,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,813,000 after buying an additional 1,120,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 245,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,831. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James set a $107.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,929. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

