Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $86.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.51.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $98.89.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, major shareholder Emergence Capital Partners Iii sold 912,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $31,191,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 828,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $28,332,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,918 shares of company stock valued at $83,480,215 in the last three months.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

