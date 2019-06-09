Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.29.

SR opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Spire has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

In other Spire news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

