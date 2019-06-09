Zacks: inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $8.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given inTest an industry rank of 237 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:INTT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 31,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,674. inTest has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

