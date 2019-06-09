Zacks: IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IMMURON LTD/S an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of IMRN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,366. IMMURON LTD/S has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

