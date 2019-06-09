Zacks: China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CYD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in China Yuchai International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

CYD opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.82. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.49 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.04%. Analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

