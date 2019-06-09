Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. 1,497,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,810. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

