Zacks: Brokerages Expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. VF posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of VF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.71. 1,297,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,656. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in VF by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

