Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.56 million and the lowest is $16.54 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $68.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.92 million to $71.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.93 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

MRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

