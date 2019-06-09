Zacks: Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech also posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 759,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.26. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

