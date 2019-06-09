Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Trivago had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on Trivago and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of TRVG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. Trivago has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

