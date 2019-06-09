Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Symantec reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYMC. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Symantec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

In other Symantec news, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 636,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $15,071,791.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,625,898.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,502.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,534 shares of company stock worth $24,445,539 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Symantec by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,537,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,637,000 after acquiring an additional 902,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Symantec by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,461,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,183,000 after buying an additional 1,152,103 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Symantec by 9.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,281,000 after buying an additional 1,249,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth $192,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Symantec by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,787,000 after buying an additional 1,302,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYMC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 9,100,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,539. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

