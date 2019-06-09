Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $199.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,074. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,755,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 333.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 929,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,923,000 after acquiring an additional 316,433 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.