Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.22). Chanticleer reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. Chanticleer has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

