Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $972.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $972.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $971.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.10 million. ASGN posted sales of $878.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.14 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. 205,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

