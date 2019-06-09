Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.76 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.06. 194,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,360. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,546,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

