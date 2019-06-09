Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. First Analysis downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $246.53 million, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $185,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 585,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 77,442.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 404.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

